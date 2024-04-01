Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government announced that all Anganwadi centres in the state will have morning classes from April 2 due to heatwave conditions.

All Anganwadi centres in the state will operate from 7 am to 11.30 am from April 2. The time was revised considering the prevalent heatwave condition in the state, the Information and Public Relations department said in a press statement Monday.

The state Women and Child Development department has issued guidelines to the collectors in this regard, it said.

The Anganwadi centres have also been directed to make arrangements for adequate supply of drinking water and ORS for children and their staff during working hours.

The government had already directed all schools to hold morning classes from 7 am to 11.30 am for students up to Class 12 from April 2 for the heatwave in the state.

The day temperature has already touched 40 degrees Celsius in the state during this summer season.

The IMD said the day temperature would rise by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state in the next two days.

PTI