Nandapur: Through dedicated service in remote villages of Nandapur block in Koraput district, Anganwadi worker Beni Manga has helped ensure women, children, adolescents and elderly residents are included in various Central and state welfare schemes.

Beyond her regular duties, Manga has become a role model by spreading awareness among villagers about government programmes and encouraging them to access available benefits.

Her efforts have earned appreciation from departmental officials, local representatives and residents.

Manga works at the Andarguda-2 Anganwadi Centre under Panthlung panchayat near the Andhra Pradesh border in Nandapur block under the Women and Child Development department.

She currently provides preschool education to 37 children aged 3 to 6 years.

Since 2009, she has facilitated the inclusion of more than 170 pregnant women, over 300 children and more than 200 adolescent girls in government programmes related to maternal health, early childhood education and nutrition.

Maintaining close contact with 365 residents from 85 families under the Anganwadi centre, Manga has also played a key role in forming seven women’s self-help groups.

She has helped 45 beneficiaries receive financial assistance under the Subhadra Yojana and ensured old-age, widow and disability pensions for 69 people.

She also facilitated ration cards for 85 families, Aadhaar cards for more than 340 people and voter identity cards for over 270 residents.

Manga has been actively spreading awareness to prevent child marriage and discourage superstitions such as witchcraft and sorcery practices, said Nandapur Child Development Project Officer Minati Bala Pattnaik.

According to officials, the village currently has zero school dropouts.

Manga is also working to ensure all children receive birth certificates.

However, some children are yet to receive Aadhaar cards, and the Anganwadi centre still lacks a protective boundary wall.

Manga said she plans to raise these issues with the CDPO and panchayat authorities and organise an Aadhaar enrollment camp at the Anganwadi centre to ensure all residents receive Aadhaar cards.

Among the 240 Anganwadi centres in Nandapur block, the one where Manga works has been developed as a model facility, officials said.

Pattnaik said Manga has become an inspiration for Anganwadi workers, helpers and supervisors across the block.