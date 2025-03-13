Sambalpur: Many women face hardships in life, but some refuse to give up. Instead, they turn their struggles into strength and work for the betterment of society, inspiring others. One such woman is Anita Bag, an Anganwadi worker from Daldalipada in Sambalpur district. Daldalipada, near Khetrajpur railway station in Sambalpur, is home to a predominantly Scheduled Caste population. Despite living in an urban area, residents lack access to proper education and healthcare.

In these challenging circumstances, Anita has stepped forward to help. Under her leadership, voluntary organisation ‘Our Helping Hand’ has become a source of hope for the community. Anita has endured significant hardships in her life. Her husband Ajay Suna has been missing since 2008 after setting off for Rourkela. Despite this, she pursued her education, secured a master’s degree in social work and has joined as an Anganwadi worker. She has also supported her elder daughter, who is a second year M Tech student at VSSUT, and her younger daughter, who is pursuing law. Anita’s dedication and benevolence extend beyond her family. She is committed to educating and empowering children in her community.

In 2012, alongside her sister Kabita Bag and other women, she founded ‘Our Helping Hand’ to support underprivileged families. The organisation gained recognition in 2014 for its work during a jaundice outbreak, when its volunteers distributed safe drinking water, sprayed bleaching powder and raised awareness about hygiene in more than 30 affected households in the locality. The organisation also focuses on skill development. Children working as domestic helpers have received training in making paper bags, packaging spices and tailoring and helping them become self-sufficient. “In areas where government initiatives have fallen short, ‘Our Helping Hand’ has provided access to education,” said Anita.

So far, it has helped educate around 350 students and continues to support 50 children through evening classes and vocational training, she added. Beyond education, Anita has taken steps to promote public health awareness. Despite facing adversity, she has not only ensured a good education for her own family but also worked for years to make her community self-reliant. Today, more than 20 men and women actively support her efforts. At a time when empowerment of women is a global topic, Anita stands as a beacon of inspiration for others.