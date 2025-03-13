Hatadihi: The Orissa High Court has issued an interim order directing that the current status of the managing committee of the Danar Service Cooperative Society in Hatadihi block of Keonjhar district, be maintained.

The order, issued March 5, 2025, came in response to a petition filed by society chairman Akshaya Dhal (case number is W.P.(C)-6388/2025). The court has also sought a report from the affected parties. The dispute arose over the transfer of nine directors from the Danar Service Cooperative Society to the newly formed Kaligaon and Gedama cooperative societies.

Even after their membership was officially transferred June 9, 2023, these directors continued to function in the society’s management committee. The disagreement allegedly escalated when society secretary Umakant Nayak raised objections January 18, 2025. Following this, as per the directives issued September 29, 2023, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) had issued a letter (No 2182) February 3, 2025 requesting a report from the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies (DRCS), Keonjhar. As a result, the membership of the nine directors was officially transferred from the Kaligaon and Gedama cooperative societies to the Danar Service Cooperative Society. However, the Danar society did not acknowledge or accept this transfer. Nayak convened a managing committee meeting where discussions were held regarding appointing the vice chairman as the acting chairman.