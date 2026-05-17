Jajpur: The police Sunday exhumed the body of a newly married woman from the backyard of her in-laws’ house in Odisha’s Jajpur district Sunday, following an accusation that she was murdered.

The police said they arrested the husband of the 19-year-old deceased, Pramila Das, in connection with the incident, which took place at Dandasana village under Jenapur police station limits.

Pramila married Ranjan Kumar Das (24) of the same village two months ago. It is alleged that she has been subjected to domestic violence since her marriage.

The woman died Friday, and her body was allegedly buried by her in-laws’ family near the house without informing the deceased’s parental family or the police.

Following an anonymous tip-off Sunday, Pramila’s father filed a complaint at the Jenapur police station, alleging that she might have been murdered and demanding a thorough investigation.

Acting on the complaint, the police reached the village, recovered the body, a police officer said.

We have sent the exhumed body for post-mortem and are waiting for a report to determine the cause of death. Besides, an investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances that led to the incident, said Nirupama Jena, Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Jenapur police station.

Initial reports suggest that a dispute had occurred between the couple shortly before her death, he said.

A local court remanded him to judicial custody after rejecting his bail plea.