Balasore: The railway police have rescued 27 people, including 19 minors, from Soro railway station in Balasore district, as the authorities suspect they were being trafficked, police said Sunday.

The incident happened Saturday evening when the group came in a bus from Kaptipada and its adjoining areas in Mayurbhanj district and reached Soro station to take a train to Angul.

Suspecting their movement, the railway police intercepted them and questioned two men, who were leaders of the group.

They explained that the group was on its way to join a three-day summer education camp at Angul from Sunday, the police said.

However, the police found the explanation unsatisfactory and all of them were detained.

Police said two adults who were accompanying the group are being interrogated, while the children have been sent to a child care centre at Balasore.

PTI