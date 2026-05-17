Bhubaneswar: The body of a 34-year-old man who had been missing for two days was recovered from a stone quarry in Odisha’s Nayagarh district Sunday, police said.

The man’s family has lodged a complaint with the local police, alleging murd*r. Based on the complaint, two suspects have been detained for questioning, officials said.

Pratap Kumar Pattashani, a resident of Nuapada village, went missing May 15, and his body was discovered in the quarry by a local woman Sunday morning, a police official said.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem and launched an investigation into his death.

“We had registered a missing complaint earlier. Now, the deceased’s family has submitted a fresh complaint alleging murd*r. Accordingly, we have started an investigation,” said Abhay Behera, inspector in charge of the Chandpur police station.

He said that two suspects have been detained for questioning in connection with the case. “The reason behind Pattashani’s death can be ascertained after receiving the autopsy report,” Behera said.

PTI