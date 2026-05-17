New Delhi: Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match in New Delhi Sunday.

Tripurana Vijay makes his debut for DC. For RR also, Ravi Singh makes his debut, replacing Ravindra Jadeja due to “workload management” as per captain Riyan Parag.

The Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravi Singh, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (capt), Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Mukesh Kumar, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi.

PTI