Tihidi: With the festival of colours ‘Holi’ round the corner, villages, markets, shrines and other public places will witness heavy rush, while Dola Melan and Kumbh Mela being planned at various locations would also pull crowds. However, severe staff crunch at two major police stations – Tihidi and Pirahat – has raised doubts over smooth conduct of the festival, especially when the inspector-in-charge (IIC) posts remaining vacant there. Reports said the IIC post at Tihidi PS has remained vacant since January 31. The station has only three sub-inspectors (SIs), instead of five.

Similarly, only five assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) are at work instead of a sanctioned strength of eight. The PS is also running short of five constables. Moreover, of the three havildars, two will retire March 31. There is considerable pressure on Tihidi PS as some of its officers are deployed in several other blocks of the district during festivals, exams and for headquarters responsibilities. The PS oversees 19 panchayats, including several sensitive areas where maintaining law and order is not easy.

Similarly, the IIC post at Pirahat PS has been vacant since February 15. Instead of three SIs, the station runs with two, including a female officer. Likewise, out of three sanctioned ASI posts, two are vacant. And, seven constable posts are yet to be filled. The station has only two home guards. Pirahat PS oversees 12 panchayats, some of which, like Barasara, Gobindpur, Shyamsundarpur and Narendrapur are over 12km away. With this skeletal staff strength at the police stations, locals have raised doubts over smooth ‘Holi’ celebrations. Areas like Kalimegha, Jharpata, and Tihidi will witness heavy rush during Dola Purnima that will be observed March 14. “Managing the crowd at these places would be a herculean task for the police in the evening,” said a local. Adding to the problem, reports also said Chandbali SDPO post has remained vacant for the last five months. Given these challenges, locals have demanded immediate action and deployment of additional police personnel in these areas. Assistant Superintendent of Police Arup Abhishek Behera said special officers will be deputed to man the ‘Holi’ arrangements. “Efforts are being made to fill the vacancies in a phased manner,” he added.

