Balasore: Months after her son’s suicide, an Anganwadi worker allegedly killed herself by hanging at Hansipatna village under Atapur panchayat under Soro block of Balasore district, Monday. The deceased identified as Sabita Mohanty, 40, is suspected to have taken the extreme step after being depressed following the suicidal death of her 17-year old son two months back. Sabita did not return home from the Anganwadi centre after her duty hours Monday morning. Sabita’s family members launched a frantic search to trace her after she did not return home for long.

Later, she was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside the Anganwadi centre, which was locked from inside. Family members and villagers rushed her to the community health centre (CHC) at Soro after breaking open the door of the Anganwadi centre. However, doctors at the hospital pronounced her ‘brought dead’.

On being informed, police reached the hospital and sent the body for post-mortem after registering a case in this connection.