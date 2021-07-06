Wimbledon: When Angelique Kerber grabbed the opening set of her Wimbledon quarterfinal, the full-capacity crowd saluted the accomplishment with cheers that bounced off the closed roof at No. 1 Court. Kerber’s reaction? Just a matter-of-fact, straight-faced stroll to the sideline. No shouts or leaps or fist pumps. Unlike the other women headed to the semifinals at the All England Club, this is not new to her. Not at all. It’s just that it’s been a while.

The owner of three Grand Slam titles, including at Wimbledon in 2018, Angelique Kerber moved back into the final four at the grass court major by using her knee-to-the-turf agility and quick reflexes to beat No. 19 seed Karolina Muchova 6-2, 6-3 here Tuesday.

“I really enjoy every moment here,” Kerber told the packed house on the first day of 100 per cent capacity in the two main stadiums. “I’m so, so happy to be here again in the semis. That means a lot to me,” the German added.

Kerber, a 33-year-old left-hander from Germany, will next go up against No. 1 Ash Barty who defeated 75th-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-3.

The other semifinal Thursday will be No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka against No. 8 Karolina Pliskova, who both won in straight sets.

Sabalenka collected her tour-leading 34th match win of 2021 by eliminating No. 21 seed Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-3 at Centre Court, and Pliskova eliminated unseeded Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 Court.

Pliskova — the 2016 US Open runner-up to Kerber and, like her, formerly ranked No. 1 – claimed 24 of 26 points on her serve in one stretch, hit eight aces and saved the only three break chances she faced.

“I feel like I’m improving with every match. Everything today was working quite well,” Pliskova said. “I just feel my game is good the last two weeks, even in the practices,” Pliskova stated. She averaged 106.5 mph on her first serves, 20.5 mph faster than Golubic. Pliskova has been broken only three times through five matches so far and has not dropped a set.