Thakurmunda: The pent up frustration and anger of villagers under Dudhiani range of Karanjia forest division in Mayurbhanj district over elephant menace found an outlet Friday. The villagers forced Karanjia legislator Basanti Hembram to walk around seven kilometres to see for herself the destruction the elephants have been causing in their crop fields.

According to a source, a herd of 23 elephants that came from forests of neighbouring Jharkhand were on a rampaging spree for the last five months causing massive destructions to crops and houses. The villagers were angry with the forest department as they were not receiving any compensation.

They drew the line Friday after the herd caused massive damage in Kadamadak village Thursday. Villagers from Kadamadak, Tato, Kunjia, Biuria, Naku, Salarapada, Pahadmadak and some others gheraoed the range office, demanding permanent solution to the issue and sought compensation.

Just at that time, the MLA, who was travelling on the same route, stopped in front of the range office to learn about the matter. Seeing her on the spot, the protestors asked her to visit the affected areas to see for herself the volume of the damage the elephants have caused.

Bowing down before the agitating villagers, the MLA agreed to go with them to their villages. After covering a distance of seven kilometres on foot, she reached the Kadamadak village and took stock of the situation.

When asked, MLA Hembram said she had visited the village to review the issues of the villagers. “I have had a discussion with the forest department officials regarding payment of compensation,” she said.

When contacted, ACF Digant Pal said efforts are on to drive away the elephants and estimate the losses of the villagers.

