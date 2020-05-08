Angul: The Angul district administration is working round the clock to retain the ‘Green Zone’ tag. It is one of the districts in Odisha where coronavirus has failed to spread its tentacles so far.

Police official went on a campaign awareness drive here Friday regarding the deadly virus. They organised a march during which they interacted with people with proper implementation of social distancing. They told people about the importance of hygiene and regular hand sanitisation.

Angul Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Ashwini Sahu, Town Police Station inspector-in-charge (IIC) Ramesh Chandra Bisoi and a number of police personnel in sub-inspector ranks took part in the march.

Police also urged people not to violate lockdown guidelines and stay indoors from 7.00pm to 7.00am. The administration has also imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC in some parts of the district. Police also said that stringent action will be taken against those violating lockdown rules.

