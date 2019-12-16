Angul: At Ramgarh in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, villagers were cock-a-hoop. They gathered at the house of Raju Rajwan, to see Raju who returned home after a long gap.

For the family members, Raju had gone incommunicado after he suffered 70 per cent burn injuries in Talcher, lost his memory and underwent treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and Angul DHH.

Raju’s family members and villagers showered good wishes on Pratap Mahapatra and Mahesh Bhomra, who are both social activists and made the reunion possible.

“For us, the reunion was near impossible,” said Raju’s jubilant family members and the villagers.

Raju admits that Pratap is a Godsend for him. “I used to work for a scrape dealer at his shop, near Talcher bus stand in Angul district. Six months ago, I accidentally came in touch with a live wire at the railway line passing through Talcher. I was admitted at the Angul district headquarters hospital with 70 per cent burn,” said Raju.

Since he had no relatives to take care of him here, his condition started deteriorating.

“It was when I was in need of someone at my bedside, Pratap appeared as a Godsend. It was he who took me to SCB Medical College and Hospital. There I was cured, although not fully. But then another problem cropped up. I had lost my memory,” Raju remembered.

“Then again Pratap appeared in the scene. Since I had lost my memory power and no relatives in Talcher, I was allowed to stay at the Angul DHH but Pratap soon took the matter up with the hospital authorities,” Raju went on.

“After a few days, the doctors at Angul DHH told me that I was fully cured and ready to go home. It was then I tried to remember my family members at Ramgarh and, thanks to God, I got back my lost memory and narrated all about my family to Pratap,” he continued.

Then Pratap and another social activist Mahesh Bhomraj set out for Ramgarh, taking Raju with them.

There a family reunion was waiting for them. It was straight out of a family drama ending with a happy note.

Pratap said, “Raju’s brother-in-law could recognise Raju and the family members hugged him in turns.”

Raju’s family members and the local people thanked Pratap and Mahesh for all that they did at a time when humanity is on the wane.

PNN