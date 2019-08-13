Angul: A team led by Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan Monday visited Angul stadium rekindling the hope for stadium’s facelift.

According to a source, the stadium will be developed into a modern facility by employing modern technology. It will be brought up to standard to ensure different kinds of sports and games can be played here.

The team, which included Bhubaneswar based architect Gopinath Rana, is said to have conducted a preliminary survey of the stadium.

The old bleacher in the stadium has already been declared unsafe. MLA Pradhan informed that the old gallery would be pulled down and steps would be taken to build a new one.

A report by an engineering team would be needed before taking a call on the fate of the new gallery though, the source added.