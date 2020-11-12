Angul: In a bizarre development Thursday afternoon, a young woman moved around Pallahara town in Angul district without any clothes on, thereby troubling local denizens and police as well.

According to police sources, the woman stripped off her clothes and went on attacking passersby in the morning. The woman stood nude in front of vehicles moving on the roads and obstructed traffic.

Later, she went inside the Pallahara police station, abused cops and damaged a vehicle parked inside the premises. Police found it tough to catch hold of the lady because of her violent action.

The drama continued for over two hours before she could be brought under control. The woman hails from Dhenkanal district and has relatives in Khamar area, police sources added.

Police sent the woman to her relatives in the district. No case has been registered in this connection.

PNN