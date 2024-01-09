Angul: Odisha’s Angul ranked second worst in terms of air quality among the Indian cities with an AQI of 357 next to Noida (AQI 359), Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) January 9 bulletin stated.

Among the cities having ‘very poor’ air quality, five were from Odisha such as Angul (AQI 357) Balasore (AQI 338), Baripada (AQI 321), Bhubaneswar (AQI 334) and Cuttack (338).

It can be mentioned here that, Balasore’s AQI went past New Delhi January 8.

Notably, CPCB — a statutory organisation constituted in September 1974 — has an automatic monitoring station at ITO Intersection in New Delhi. At this station, Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter (RSPM), Carbon Monoxide (CO), Ozone (O3), Sulphur Dioxide (SO2), Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) and Suspended Particulate Matter (SPM) are monitored regularly. This information on air quality is updated every week.

PNN