Bhubaneswar: The BJP will benefit from the anti-incumbency against the Biju Janata Dal government, which is in power for an unbroken 24 years in Odisha and a strong Modi wave to dethrone Naveen Patnaik from the helm of the state, claimed senior saffron party leader Vijaypal Singh Tomar.

In an interview with PTI, Tomar said, “There is anti-incumbency and people in Odisha have decided to change the BJD government this time. Similarly, there is a strong Modi wave across India, which has also been strongly felt in this state.”

Tomar claimed the BJP will win at least 16 out of 21 Lok Sabha in the state and 80 of 147 Assembly seats here.

On BJD leader Kartik Pandian, a close aide of CM Naveen Patnaik, Tomar, ostensibly referring to Pandian’s Tamil background, said, “One man became super CM and is running the government as its de-facto chief. Is there any justification to this? So, this time, the BJP is not only fighting to make Odisha a developed state but also one for Odisha’s pride.”

Once the BJP forms a double-engine government here, all central schemes and Modi’s guarantees will be implemented in Odisha, he said.

A large number of senior BJD leaders including sitting MLAs, MPs and former MLAs and MPs have joined the BJP. Besides, the party has consolidated its organisation from the level of polling booths to mandal and district where workers are geared up to secure victory in both parliament and state assembly polls, the leader added.

On two BJP leaders Bhrugu Baxipatra and Lekhasri Samantsinghar joining the BJD, Tomar said, “We denied them MLA tickets. But, BJD has given Lok Sabha tickets to them. It shows where the BJD now stands.”

Asked how BJP gave tickets to KV Singhdeo and his wife Sangeet, members of the same family in Odisha when the party is against dynastic politics, he replied, “None of the leaders are new to politics. They are experienced campaigners. Dynastic politics means one family-run party.”

He alleged the BJD government, which ruled the state for a long period, has “misutilised” central grants.

While piped water supply connection has been provided to nine crore households in the country, Odisha is lagging behind.

Similarly, the Centre has sanctioned PMAY houses to Odisha, but the state government has allotted many of those to “in-eligible beneficiaries while the genuine people remain deprived”, he alleged.

Now that Modi has promised an additional three crore PMAY houses in the next five years, genuine beneficiaries from Odisha will get allotments after the BJP forms government in the state, said the BJP leader.

“While 13 crore people have availed of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana benefits across the country, the people of Odisha, especially its migrant workers, are not able to reap the benefit due to the BJD government’s apathy. BJP will form a government here and implement the scheme,” he said.

Tomar highlighted the plight of state farmers who failed to avail the benefits of PM Kisan Yojana on account of faulty documentation.

“The BJD government is only branding central schemes in its name to take credit for those. The central government has been providing free ration to poor families. But, the state government puts its sticker on the bags,” alleged Tomar.

On Sam Pitroda’s remark on inheritance tax, he said, “Congress says Muslims have the first right. But, we are saying the first right should be for the poor people of the country.”

Reacting to the sops announced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of the elections, Tomar said, “He has lost credibility. Erstwhile PM Manmohan Singh had announced a waiver of crop loans. But, CAG called it a scam. Modiji is giving assistance to the farmers under the PM Kissan scheme and money is being transferred directly to their accounts. People trust Modi’s guarantee as he fulfilled triple talaq, 33 per cent quota for women and abrogation of Article 370.”

“The Congress is campaigning for ‘garibi hatao’. The party was in power for 60 to 70 years, but they did nothing for the poor people. The Modi government in the last 10 years, brought 25 crore poor people above the poverty line,” the senior BJP leader said.

