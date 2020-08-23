Angul: Season’s first floodwaters were released from Rengali dam in Angul district through one sluice gate Saturday night.

According to Rengali Dam executive engineer Ajit Jena, the floodwaters were released through gate no-7 at Saturday 9pm into the lower basin of Brahmani River.

The decision to release the excess water was taken after water level in the reservoir kept rising following incessant rains in the upper catchment area. Due to inflow of water, the water level of the reservoir had reached 121.55metres against its water holding capacity is 123.5metres. The reservoir’s water level was 121.76 metres by 10am Sunday.

While the inflow of water into the reservoir from upper end is 3037.08 cusec, as of now 1214.72 cusec water is being released through the open gate and for power generation.

Rengali dam, constructed across Brahmani River, is located about 70 kilometres from Angul town. Constructed in 1,985, the dam is 70.5 metres tall and 1,040 metres wide. At full reservoir level, the dam holds 3,412 million cubic metres of water.

PNN