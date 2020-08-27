Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has rubbished the claim of Rhea Chakraborty that the late actor had claustrophobia.

Thursday, Ankita, who dated Sushant for six years shared a throwback video on Twitter where the actor can be seen flying his expensive Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator, which he had purchased in 2018.

Sharing the video, Ankita captioned: “Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you.”

You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you 😊 pic.twitter.com/5gc2sgyaEK — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 27, 2020

Ankita’s post comes as a slap on the claims made by the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who in an interview has reportedly said that Sushant had claustrophobia during their flight to Europe last year and took Modafinil in a bid to overcome the same.

In August 2018, Sushant had purchased the Boeing 737 Fixed Base flight simulator which is used to train pilots. The actor was extremely excited about his new purchase and had flaunted the same in an Instagram post, where he had written: “#LovingMyDream 1/150 ! ‘GET A FLYING LICENSE !!’ Buying this beauty (Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator) to start loving/living my first of 150 dreams; to fly..” Sushant had also shared a video where he can be seen trying his hand on the simulator.