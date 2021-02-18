Mumbai: Since last year, Ankita Lokhande has always found herself involved in several social media rows.

These days, apart from her acting, she remains in the headlines for her dance videos on social media. Now she has posted another video which has gone viral.

In the video, Ankita is seen dancing to the song ‘Gila Gila Gila Dil Gila Gila’. Ankita is seen grooving to the beat of the song in a yellow outfit, singing ‘Gila Gila Gila’. While sharing the video she wrote, “Gila gila gila dil gila gila

Dear reel Instagram I just love u because u make me happy every time ❤️.

#reelsinstagram #ankitalokhande”

On the other hand, trolls flooded her comment box with negative comments on the video. A user has written: “Is this crazy?’”

Another user wrote: “Sushant ke suicide ke bad bahot pudak rahi ho.”

Another one wrote: “Kabhi sushant k song pr bhi bana lo logo ko lage aap abhi bhi sushant ko yaad karti ho par aapse ye sab expect nhi kar sakte aap ne to apna hi banana hai.”

This is not the first time that Ankita has caught the attention of people with her dance videos. Even before this, she has been in the discussion for her dance. A few days ago, she shared another video in which she was seen flailing around Madhuri Dixit’s song ‘Dil Dhak Dhak Kare Laga’.

Ankita was also wearing a yellow sari in it just like Madhuri.

Ankita often posts her dance videos on Instagram. Ankita is currently in a relationship with Vicky Jain. On social media, Vicky and Ankita are often seen expressing their love for each other.