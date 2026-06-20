Los Angeles: Hollywood star Anne Hathaway is set to welcome her third child with her husband, actor Adam Shulman.

The actor, known for her performances in The Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada films, among others, shared the news with a post on her Instagram handle Friday.

The video featured Hathaway walking from the side, wearing a white top and a skirt, with her hands on her baby bump. As she stops and looks at the camera, she shows her baby bump. “x Baby, I’m yours x,” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

Hathaway, 43, and Shulman, 45, got engaged in 2011 and had their wedding in 2012 in California. The couple welcomed their first child, son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, in 2016. Their second son, Jack Shulman, was born in 2019.