Los Angeles: Late actress Anne Heche had said that she would love to see Miley Cyrus play her if a movie was ever made about her life.

In an episode of the ‘Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef’ podcast recorded back in January seven months before her fatal car crash, the late actress named Miley and Kristen Bell as the two actresses she’d pick to star in a biopic, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I’ve already thought about it. Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell … The two of them share a personality ability to face the world the way that I would want, that I feel like I have and would want portrayed,” Anne said when asked who would portray her on screen.

According to New York Post gossip column PageSix, she added the two stars would be able to “pull off the humour that I have” and do justice to “the journey that I’ve gone through.”

When asked what appealed to her about Miley, Anne praised her for breaking away from her Disney child star roots to forge a successful music and acting career.

She said: “The ability for her to be able to pull off I’ve seen her in ‘Hannah Montana’. To be able to do that, to be able to express that, to be able to be as bold as she’s been – going from Disney into, you know, ‘Wrecking Ball’ …”

“The way she moves, the way she sings, her voice, her compassion, (the way) she f****** loves everyone, her ability to get out on stage and sing a cappella … And I think she’s a f****** great actress.”

She previously worked with Kristen in a 2004 TV movie called “Gracie’s Choice” and Anne said she saw a lot of herself in the younger actress.

Anne said: “Kristen Bell gave me my second Emmy nomination. She and I played a mother and daughter in a Lifetime movie years ago … I see myself a lot in her. I don’t think it was any mistake that I played her mom, and I want her to play me.”

The podcast was recorded in January but was not released until Tuesday (16.08.22).

Anne died August 14 nine days after she was critically injured in a car crash.

The ‘Donnie Brasco’ star was declared “legally dead according to California law” on August 12 after suffering a severe anoxic brain injury but her family wanted to wait until organ donor matches had been found before turning off her life support.