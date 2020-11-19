Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Thursday said that 1,019 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,019 persons, 141 are from Sundargarh, 102 from Cuttack, 95 from Khordha, 75 from Anugul, 59 from Kendrapara, 55 from Mayurbhanj, 50 from Jagatsinghpur, 41 from Koraput, 39 from Nuapada, 37 from Keonjhar, 30 from Bargarh, 29 from Puri, 28 from Baleswar, 26 from Dhenkanal, 24 from Nabarangpur, 23 from Bolangir, 22 from Kalahandi, 21 from Jajapur, 17 from Nayagarh, 15 from Ganjam, 12 from Jharsuguda, 12 from Sambalpur, 10 from Rayagada, 10 from Sonepur, nine from Kandhamal, five from Deogarh, four from Bhadrak, four from Malkangiri, three from Boudh, one from Gajapati and 20 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 3,02,796.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 3.11,788 with the detection of 868 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,592.

