Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that 120 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 120 persons, 30 are from Ganjam, 19 from Khurda, 14 from Balasore, 12 from Bolangir, nine from Dhenkanal, seven each from Nayagarh and Sundargarh, six from Angul, five from Keonjhar, four each from Jagatsinghpur and Puri, one each from Deogarh, Kendrapara and Jharsuguda.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,474.

According to state government data as of Friday, 3,498 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 1,011 cases are active, 2,474 have recovered and 10 persons have died. Another three persons died of co-morbidities while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

It may be mentioned here that the state also reported 112 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day. As many as 107 of the fresh cases were reported from quarantine centres for returnees.