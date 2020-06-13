Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare department said Saturday that 120 persons who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 120 people, 33 are from Ganjam, 18 from Gajapati, 13 from SOnepur, 12 from Balasore, 8 each from Balangir and Khurda, 7 from Mayurbhanj, 4 from Cuttack, 3 each from Jajpur, Nayagarh and Nuapada, 2 each from Dhenkanal, Puri and Rayagada and 1 each from Kendrapara and Kalahandi.

The total number of recoveries in the state now stands at 2,594.

PNN