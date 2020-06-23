Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Department said Monday that 125 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged Tuesday.

Of the 125 persons who have recovered, 33 are from Khurdha, 17 from Puri, 14 from Cuttack, 13 from Mayurbhanj, 10 from Ganjam, nine from Keonjhar, eight from Jajpur, six from Nuapada, four each from Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur, three from Sundargarh, two from Bolangir and one each from Kandhamal and Malkangiri. With this, total recoveries in Odisha now stand at 3,988.

According to the Odisha government data as of Tuesday, 5,470 people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 1,458 cases are active, 3,988 have recovered and 17 persons have died. Another seven persons died of co-morbidities while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

It may be mentioned here that Odisha also reported 167 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day. Of the 167 new cases, 150 were registered in quarantine centres where migrant workers have been put up for observation following their return from other states. The remaining 17 were reported from different localities.

