Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Thursday said that 1,264 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 4,048 persons, 161 are from Khordha, 110 from Angul, 79 are from Sundargarh, 76 from Balasore, 76 from Bolangir, 74 from Cuttack, 74 from Keonjhar, 65 from Mayurbhanj, 61 from Nuapada, 59 from Jagatsinghpur, 57 from Bargarh, 44 from Kendrapara, 43 from Puri, 38 from Dhenkanal, 30 from Sambalpur, 28 from Jajpur, 25 from Kalahandi, 22 from Ganjam, 20 from Bhadrak, 20 from Koraput, 18 from Nabarangpur, 13 from Kandhamal, 12 from Jharsuguda, 11 from Rayagada, nine from Deogarh, nine from Nayagarh, eight from Sonepur, six from Malkangiri, three from Gajapati, two from Boudh and 11 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,93,741.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 3,05,986 with the detection of 986 new cases, while 14 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,483.