Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Wednesday said that 1,303 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,303 persons, 108 are from Cuttack, 103 from Angul, 101 from Mayurbhanj, 97 from Sundargarh, 96 from Khordha, 86 from Jharsuguda, 55 from Jagatsinghpur, 54 from Balasore, 53 from Kendrapara, 50 from Keonjhar, 47 from Kalahandi, 46 from Bolangir, 40 from Nayagarh, 38 from Koraput, 37 from Bargarh, 37 from Nuapada, 34 from Puri, 32 from Sambalpur, 30 from Jajapur, 26 from Ganjam, 25 from Sonepur, 22 from Nabarangpur, 14 from Rayagada, 11 from Dhenkanal, 10 from Malkangiri, nine from Kandhamal, seven from Boudh, four from Gajapati, three from Deogarh, two from Bhadrak and 26 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 3,01,777.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 3,10,920 with the detection of 868 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,575.

PNN