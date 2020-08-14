Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that 1,305 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,305 persons, 266 are from Ganjam, 156 from Khurdha, 128 from Cuttack, 111 from Jajpur, 75 from Malkangiri, 71 from Balasore, 63 from Sundargarh, 50 from Puri, 44 from Kalahandi, 42 from Kendrapara, 33 from Koraput, 33 from Nayagarh, 28 from Dhenkanal, 25 from Gajapati, 25 from Nabarangpur, 24 from Sambalpur, 20 from Bhadrak, 19 from Jharsuguda, 18 from Mayurbhanj, 16 from Nuapada, 12 from Kandhamal, 12 from Keonjhar, 10 from Rayagada, nine from Jagatsinghpur, eight from Bolangir and seven from Bargarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 39,205.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 52,653 with the detection of 1,981 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 314. As many as 1,225 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while the remaining tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 40,711 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 7,65,065.