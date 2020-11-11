Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Wednesday said that 1,340 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,340 persons, 159 are from Khordha, 106 from Sundargarh, 99 from Cuttack, 86 from Bolangir, 76 from Kendrapara, 71 from Bargarh, 70 from Nuapada, 63 from Puri, 56 from Jagatsinghpur, 55 from Keonjhar, 55 from Mayurbhanj, 45 from Balasore, 43 from Jajpur, 41 from Jharsuguda, 33 from Sambalpur, 31 from Nabarangpur, 30 from Bhadrak, 28 from Angul, 27 from Kalahandi, 25 from Ganjam, 21 from Kandhamal, 21 from Koraput, 21 from Malkangiri, 20 from Dhenkanal, 19 from Sonepur, nine from Nayagarh, eight from Deogarh, five from Rayagada and 17 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,92,477.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 3,05,000 with the detection of 1,220 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,469.