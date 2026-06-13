Washington: US President Donald Trump will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G-7 meeting in France Wednesday, local media reported quoting US officials.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since February last year in Washington.

Trump embarks on the visit to France for the G-7 Summit Monday morning.

The US president is also scheduled to meet with leaders of Egypt, Qatar, UAE and France during his stay in France.

Modi Saturday left for a week-long visit to France and Slovakia, during which he will attend the G7 Summit and hold discussions with world leaders on a range of bilateral and global issues.