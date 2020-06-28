Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Sunday said that 137 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 137 persons, 33 are from Ganjam, 29 from Khurdha, 22 from Cuttack, 13 from Balasore, nine from Jajpur, six from Kalahandi, four from Bhadrak, three each from Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri, two each from Boudh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Kendrapara and one each from Angul, Balangir, Jagatsinghpur and Nuapada.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 4,743.

2 each from Boudh, Baragarh, Jharsuguda & Kendrapara

1 each from Angul, Balangir, Jagatsinghpur & Nuapada The total recovered cases of #Odisha now stand at 4743. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) June 28, 2020

It may be mentioned here that the COVID-19 death toll in Odisha mounted to 21 Sunday with three more patients succumbing to the disease, while the count of cases rose to 6,614 after 264 more people tested positive for the infection. The fresh fatalities were reported from Bhubaneswar, Ganjam and Cuttack districts.

While 234 cases were reported from quarantine centres where returnees from other states are housed, 30 others had come in contact with COVID-19 patients.

The state health department has so far tested 2,55,809 samples out of which a total of 5,907 samples were tested Saturday.