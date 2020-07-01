Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Wednesday said that 164 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 164 persons, 48 are from Ganjam, 31 from Jagatsinghpur, 26 from Balasore, 25 from Cuttack, 12 from Jajpur, 12 from Khurdha, three each from Kendrapara and Sundargarh, two from Keonjhar, one each from Bhadrak and Nayagarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 5,353.

According to state government data as of Wednesday, 7,316 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 1,930 cases are active, 5,353 have recovered and 25 persons have died. Another eight persons died of co-morbidities while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 251 new COVID-19 patients, including an NDRF personnel, taking the state’s tally to 7,316, a health department official said Wednesday. A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Ganjam district, but the state government attributed the death to terminal lung cancer.

The state health department has so far tested 2,70,678 samples out of which a total of 5,247 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.