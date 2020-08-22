Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 1,773 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,773 persons, 254 are from Khurdha, 216 from Ganjam, 147 from Cuttack, 125 from Sambalpur, 92 from Kandhamal, 87 from Jajpur, 80 from Mayurbhanj, 77 from Rayagada, 74 from Puri, 72 from Malkangiri, 69 from Koraput, 68 from Sundargarh, 58 from Balasore, 51 from Nayagarh, 38 from Kalahandi, 38 from Keonjhar, 32 from Bargarh, 30 from Gajapati, 26 from Bolangir, 25 from Bhadrak, 23 from Nabarangpur, 22 from Kendrapara, 20 from Dhenkanal, 19 from Jharsuguda, 15 from Jagatsinghpur, seven from Angul, four each from Nuapada and Sonepur.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 52,276.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 75,537 with the detection of 2,819 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 399. A total of 1,691 cases were recorded in quarantine centres and the remaining were detected positive during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 61,379 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 12,33,805.