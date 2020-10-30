Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that 1,800 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,800 persons, 233 are from Khordha, 148 from Cuttack, 100 from Nuapada, 94 from Mayurbhanj, 81 from Angul, 76 from Sundargarh, 74 from Keonjhar, 72 from Balasore, 69 from Puri, 66 from Jajpur, 65 from Bargarh, 62 from Kendrapara, 61 from Bolangir, 60 from Bhadrak,60 from Jagatsinghpur, 53 from Nabarangpur, 44 from Koraput, 42 from Kalahandi, 40 from Jharsuguda, 35 from Dhenkanal, 35 from Malkangiri, 35 from Sambalpur, 29 from Ganjam, 29 from Kandhamal, 29 from Sonepur, 27 from Nayagarh, 12 from Rayagada, eight from Deogarh, seven from Gajapati, six from Boudh and 48 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,73,838.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,88,646 with the detection of 1,547 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,308. As many as 891 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 656 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 44,506 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 45.08 lakh.