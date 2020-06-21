Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Sunday said that 186 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 186 persons, 62 are from Cuttack, 41 from Kandhamal, 32 from Khurdha, 12 from Ganjam, eight from Mayurbhanj, seven from Angul, five from Keonjhar, four each from Malkangiri, Nayagarh and Puri, two each from Balasore, Deogarh, and Sonepur and one from Sundargarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 3,720.

2 each from Balasore, Debagarh, and Sonepur

1 from Sundergarh. The total recovered cases of #Odisha now stand at 3720.

(2/2) — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) June 21, 2020

According to state government data as of Sunday, 5,160 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 1,421 cases are active, 3,720 have recovered and 14 persons have died. Another five persons died of co-morbidities while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

It may be mentioned here that the state also reported 304 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day taking the total in the state to 5,160. Of the 304 new cases, 272 were recorded in quarantine centres, where migrant workers have been put up for observation following their return from other states. The remaining 32 were reported from different localities.

The state health department has so far tested 2,24,402 samples out of which a total of 4,628 samples were tested Saturday.