Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 229 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 229 persons, 91 are from Ganjam, 29 from Khurdha, 26 from Gajapati, 15 from Jharsuguda, 12 from Bolangir, 11 from Jagatsinghpur, 11 from Mayurbhanj, eight from Jajpur, six from Kendrapara, five from Keonjhar, four each from Cuttack and Sundargarh, three each from Bhadrak and Nayagarh and one from Bargarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 5,934.

4 each from Cuttack and Sundergarh

3 each from Bhadrak and Nayagarh

1 from Baragarh The total recovered cases of #Odisha now stand at 5934.

(2/2) — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 4, 2020

It may be mentioned here that five more people died of COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the death toll to 34, while the total number of cases reached 8,601 with the detection of 495 fresh infections. While Ganjam reported three fresh deaths, Bhubaneswar registered two fatalities. Of the new patients, 355 were housed in quarantine centres while 140 had come in contact with COVID-19 patients

The state health department has so far tested 2,87,090 samples out of which a total of 5,567 samples were tested in last 24 hours.