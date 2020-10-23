Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that 2,377 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 2,377 persons, 394 are from Khordha, 204 from Angul, 162 from Balasore, 126 from Mayurbhanj, 122 from Cuttack, 109 from Sundargarh, 107 from Jajpur, 88 from Bargarh, 87 from Bolangir, 85 from Jharsuguda, 77 from Bhadrak, 72 from Kalahandi, 65 from Nuapada, 64 from Kendrapara, 64 from Sonepur, 59 from Puri, 50 from Jagatsinghpur, 50 from Keonjhar, 50 from Sambalpur, 34 from Dhenkanal, 34 from Ganjam, 33 from Boudh, 33 from Kandhamal, 31 from Malkangiri, 29 from Rayagada, 28 from Koraput, 21 from Nayagarh, 15 from Nabarangpur, 10 from Deogarh, six from Gajapati and 68 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,59,418.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,77,887 with the detection of 1,793 new cases, while 18 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,214. Of the 1,793 new cases, 1,031 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 40,733 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 42.40 lakh.