Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department Sunday said that 24 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

“Another 24 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and are being discharged. 19 are from Ganjam. 3 are from Jajpur. 2 are from Balasore. The number of recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 220,” tweeted Health and Family Welfare Department.

Another 24 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and are being discharged. 19 are from Ganjam. 3 are from Jajpur 2 are from Balasore The number of recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 220. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 17, 2020

According to state government data as of Sunday afternoon, 828 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 604 cases are active, 220 have recovered and four persons have died.

It may be mentioned here that earlier in the day, 91 people tested positive for the deadly disease in the state. Meanwhile, Ganjam also reported two deaths taking the state death toll to four.