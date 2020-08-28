Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that 2,503 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 2,503 persons, 369 are from Khordha, 281 from Cuttack, 204 from Ganjam, 180 from Rayagada, 149 from Sambalpur, 135 from Nayagarh, 132 from Balasore, 107 from Mayurbhanj, 102 from Puri, 95 from Koraput, 71 from Jharsuguda, 70 from Bargarh, 70 from Bhadrak, 70 from Boudh, 67 from Malkangiri, 52 from Kandhamal, 48 from Gajapati, 44 from Nabarangpur, 43 from Kendrapara, 38 from Kalahandi, 36 from Bolangir, 33 from Jajpur, 26 from Sonepur, 21 from Keonjhar, 19 from Dhenkanal,15 from Jagatsinghpur, 15 from Sundargarh, seven from Nuapada, three from Angul and one from Deogarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 67,826.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 94,668 with the detection of 3,682 new cases, while eight more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 456. As many as 2,241 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,441people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 58,840 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 16,12,097.