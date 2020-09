Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Sunday said that 2,590 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 2,590 persons, 431 are from Cuttack, 386 from Khurdha, 202 from Mayurbhanj, 142 from Ganjam, 120 from Rayagada, 154 from Rayagada, 148 from Ganjam, 144 from Jajpur, 137 from Balasore, 117 from Nayagarh, 110 from Koraput, 108 from Koraput, 105 from Puri, 78 from Jagatsinghpur, 77 from Bhadrak and Jajpur, 75 from Kendrapara, 72 from Bargarh, 71 from Baleswar and Sambalpur, 68 from Keonjhar, 67 from Nayagarh, 61 from Malkangiri, 59 from Dhenkanal, 57 from Nabarangpur, 54 from Bolangir, 44 from Jharsaguda, 34 from Boudh, 30 from Sonepur, 30 from Sundrgarh, 24 from Kalahandi and 20 from Gajapati, 10 from Kandhamal, seven from Nuapada, six from Anugul and four from Deogarh.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 96,364.

PNN