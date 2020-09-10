Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Thursday said that 2,706 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 2,706 persons, 411 from Cuttack, 354 from Khordha, 233 from Mayurbhanj, 173 from Ganjam, 152 from Nayagarh, 139 from Bargarh, 132 from Puri, 101 from Rayagada, 93 from Jharsuguda, 92 from Jajpur, 82 from Keonjhar, 81 from Sambalpur, 75 from Jagatsinghpur, 66 from Kendrapara, 65 from Dhenkanal, 65 from Koraput, 53 from Bhadrak, 52 from Nabarangpur, 38 from Balasore, 34 from Sundargarh, 33 from Kalahandi, 27 from Malkangiri, 25 from Bolangir, 24 from Sonepur, 23 from Boudh, 23 from Nuapada, 20 from Kandhamal, 18 from Gajapati, 17 from Angul and five from Deogarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,08,001.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,39,121 with the detection of 3,991 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 591.

Most of the new cases were detected in Khurda where 687 people tested positive, followed by Cuttack (392) and Puri (332). The fresh deaths were reported from eight districts.

The state Wednesday tested 47,161 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 22.73 lakh.