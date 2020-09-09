Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Wednesday said that 3,110 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 3,110 persons, 1,023 are from Khordha, 215 from Puri, 202 from Cuttack, 154 from Mayurbhanj, 131 from Kendrapara, 123 from Dhenkanal, 103 from Balasore, 102 from Sambalpur, 100 from Jajpur, 98 from Ganjam, 95 from Jharsuguda, 95 from Koraput, 92 from Bargarh, 60 from Kalahandi, 60 from Kandhamal, 60 from Keonjhar, 58 from Sundargarh, 50 from Rayagada, 43 from Bhadrak, 42 from Jagatsinghpur, 41 from Bolangir, 34 from Nabarangpur, 32 from Malkangiri, 29 from Nayagarh, 20 from Gajapati, 20 from Sonepur, 16 from Nuapada, seven from Boudh, three from Angul and two from Deogarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,05,295.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,35,130 with the detection of 3,748 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 580.

As many as 2,210 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,538 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Tuesday tested 41,595 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 22.26 lakh.