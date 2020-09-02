Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Wednesday said that 3,303 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 3,303 persons, 650 are from Cuttack, 493 from Khordha, 213 from Jajpur, 209 from Ganjam, 185 from Rayagada, 172 from Sambalpur, 149 from Koraput, 128 from Puri, 125 from Nayagarh, 104 from Mayurbhanj, 90 from Keonjhar, 87 from Sundargarh, 80 from Angul, 79 from Balasore, 76 from Malkangiri,55 from Kandhamal, 49 from Bhadrak, 49 from Jagatsinghpur, 47 from Bolangir, 37 from Gajapati, 35 from Bargarh, 35 from Nuapada, 34 from Nabarangpur, 32 from Dhenkanal, 30 from Kendrapara, 25 from Sonepur, 14 from Kalahandi, 13 from Jharsuguda and eight from Deogarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 84,073.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,09,780 with the detection of 3,219 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 514. Most of the new cases were detected in Khurda where 731 people tested positive, followed by Cuttack (400), Puri (217) and Balasore (194). Total nine districts reported more than 100 cases.

The state Tuesday tested 51,245 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 18.19 lakh.