Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Sunday said that 390 persons who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 390 recovered patients, 106 are from Ganjam, 71 from Cuttack, 38 each from Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh, 25 from Jajpur, 24 from Nabarangpur, 22 from Sambalpur, 15 from Khurda, nine from Balasore, six from Bargarh, five each from Angul, Kalahandi and Kendrapada, four each from Jagatsinghpur and Koraput, three each from Bhadrak, Boudh and Keonjhar and two each from Nayagarh and Puri.

The total number of recoveries in Odisha now stands at 8750.

Notably, 590 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha Sunday, taking the total tally in the state to 13,121.

PNN