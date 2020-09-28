Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported a total of 4,014 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health and Family Welfare Department, government of Odisha said on its Twitter handle Monday. All those who have recovered have been discharged from their respective treatment facilities spread across the state. With the new recoveries reported Monday, , the total number of patients who have beaten the COVID-19 virus rose to 1,77,585. It should be stated here that Sunday 3,378 new COVID-19 recoveries were registered in the state.

Khurda district returned to the top of the list in the number of recoveries. Monday the district reported 545 patients who recovered from COVID-19 and were released from their respective treatment facilities. Cuttack (404) and Puri (298) were in the second and the third positions as far as the recovery rate is concerned.

Other districts which reported more than 100 recoveries on the day were: Jagatsinghpur (212), Jajpur (167), Mayurbhanj (159), Sambalpur (157), Angul (143), Balasore (131), Kandhamal (130), Jharsuguda (124), Kendrapara (119) and Bargarh and Boudh (113 each).

Recoveries of COVID-19 patients were reported from other districts also. The districts are: Kalahandi (90), Dhenkanal and Nabarangpur (86 each), Koraput (81), Nuapada (80), Sonepur (78), Bolangir (75), Bhadrak and Keonjhar (73 each), Sundargarh (68), Malkangiri (53), Nayagarh (42), Ganjam and Rayagada (41 each), Gajapati (31) and Deogarh (12).

It should be stated here that outstation patients belonging to other parts of India have also availed of treatment facilities in Odisha. These persons are classified as ‘state pool patients’. There were 189 patients who recovered in the state pool segment.

Earlier in the day, the state reported 3,235 cases of new COVID-19 infections. So in the last 24 hours the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of fresh cases. The total number of active cases in Odisha now stands at 38,172.