Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Thursday said that 4,380 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 4,380 persons, 770 are from Khordha, 558 from Cuttack, 233 from Jagatsinghpur, 233 from Sundargarh, 198 from Jajpur, 192 from Puri, 168 from Jharsuguda, 155 from Mayurbhanj, 135 from Bargarh, 124 from Kendrapara, 122 from Balasore, 119 from Angul, 113 from Sambalpur, 103 from Nayagarh, 102 from Kalahandi, 90 from Dhenkanal, 82 from Nabarangpur, 76 from Nuapada, 75 from Sonepur, 72 from Keonjhar, 61 from Kandhamal, 60 from Bhadrak, 53 from Koraput, 49 from Bolangir, 46 from Malkangiri, 42 from Ganjam, 42 from Rayagada, 38 from Boudh, 20 from Deogarh, 12 from Gajapati and 237 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,90,080.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2, 22,734 with the detection of 3,615 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 859. Of the 3,615 new cases, 2,118 were reported from various quarantine centres in Odisha, and the remaining detected during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 49,645 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to over 33 lakh.