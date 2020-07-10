Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that 565 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 565 persons, 185 are from Ganjam, 85 from Rayagada, 45 from Bolangir, 32 from Cuttack, 30 from Malkangiri, 24 from Bargarh, 24 from Sundargarh, 23 from Angul, 17 from Balasore, 17 from Jagatsinghpur, 15 from Khurdha, 13 from Jajpur, 10 from Kendrapara, eight each from Gajapati, Jharsuguda and Nabarangpur, seven from Mayurbhanj, four from Bhadrak, three from Puri, two each from Dhenkanal and Keonjhar, one each from Boudh, Kandhamal and Sambalpur.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 7,972.

According to state government data as of Friday, 11,956 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 3,911 cases are active, 7,972 have recovered and 56 persons have died. Another 17 persons died of co-morbidities while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

It may be mentioned here that Odisha Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 755 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,956, while the death toll mounted to 56 with four more patients succumbing to the infectious disease. While 508 of the new cases were reported from different quarantine centres, remaining 247 are local contacts.