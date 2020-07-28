Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Tuesday said that 687 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 687 persons, 307 are from Ganjam, 59 from Jagatsinghpur, 52 from Bhadrak, 35 from Nayagarh, 30 from Jharsuguda, 25 from Jajpur, 24 from Cuttack, 23 from Gajapati, 18 from Malkangiri, 17 from Koraput, 16 from Kandhamal, 14 from Keonjhar, 12 from Bargarh, 11 each from Balasore, Kendrapara and Sambalpur, 10 from Rayagada, five from Angul, three from Nabarangpur, two from Kalahandi, one each from Bolangir and Sundargarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 18,060.

According to the Information and Public Relations department of the state government, Odisha’s COVID-19 tally breached the 28,000 mark with 1,215 new cases Tuesday, and the death toll climbed to 154 as seven more patients, including a five-year-old boy, succumbed to the infection.

Odisha’s virus caseload now stands at 28,107 as 1,215 positive cases have been reported from 28 of 30 districts of the state. While 753 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres, the remaining 462 are local contacts.